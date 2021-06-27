Former Florida Gators standout Grant Holloway clinches Olympics berth

Special to Gatorsports.com

EUGENE, Ore. — Grant Holloway didn’t get the world record, but he did become an Olympian.

Holloway ran the 110-meter hurdles in 12.96 seconds, finishing first in the event Saturday night at the U.S. track and field Olympic trials.

The former University of Florida standout ran a fast 12.81 during the semifinals, leading to speculation that he might break the world record of 12.80 set by Aries Merrit in 2012.

“Don’t ever give up,” Holloway said to the television camera after his race, the last final of the day at Hayward Field.

Hollway is the 2019 world champion in the event and the current world record holder in the 60 hurdles.

“We’ll find out," Holloway said of setting the record. "I just think at this point it's definitely possible. A lot of people said I could never run 12.9 again.

"That's what happens when you execute at a very high level. The main goal was to set myself up and to let everybody know that I'm here to win… I didn't come to this party to sit on the wall, I came here to dance… I’m very happy with what's going on and also with what's to come.”

Joining him on the team for Tokyo is Devon Allen, the former Oregon football player, who ran a 13.10 for a second straight Olympic berth. Daniel Roberts was third in 13.11 to round out the team.

In other Gator results, Avione Allgood-Whetstone finished third in the javelin with a mark of 58.94 meters (193 feet, 4 inches). Although Allgood-Whetstone placed among the top three finishers, she does not have the Olympic standard. Her qualification to the Olympics will be based on world rankings.

Freshman Claire Bryant was 12th in the long jump. The 2021 SEC Women's Freshman Field Athlete of the Year logged a mark of 6.34 meters (20 feet, 9.75 inches).

American long jump champion Marquis Dendy, who advanced to the long jump finals Friday with a leap of 8.09 meters (26 feet, 6.50 inches), will compete during the last day of the trials beginning at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The top three finishers in each event, so long as they have the Olympic qualifying standard, will automatically earn spots on Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

FLORIDA GATORS TRACK AND FIELD TOKYO OLYMPIANS (USA)

Taylor Manson – 4x400 Relay

Cory McGee – 1,500 meters

Grant Holloway – 110-meter Hurdles

Will Claye – Triple Jump