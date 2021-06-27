A date to remember in Gator history
June 27, 2017
Florida scores four runs in the eighth inning to pull away from LSU, and the Gators beat their Southeastern Conference rival 6-1 to complete a two-game sweep in the College World Series finals for their first national title in baseball. LSU loses for the first time in seven appearances in a championship game.
Florida is one of six schools to win a national championship in baseball, basketball and football, joining Cal, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA. The Gators are the only program to win a title in each sport in the last 50 years. UF won football titles in 1996, 2006 and 2008 and back-to-back basketball titles in 2006 and 2007.
A look at University of Florida teams to win national championships (42 total):
Men's Tennis, 2021 NCAA Championships
Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2019 NCAA Championships
Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2018 NCAA Championships
Baseball, 2017 NCAA Championships
Men's Outdoor Track & Field, 2017 NCAA Championships
Women's Tennis, 2017 NCAA Championships
Men's Outdoor Track & Field, 2016 NCAA Championships
Softball, 2015 NCAA Championships
Women's Gymnastics, 2015 NCAA Championships
Softball, 2014 NCAA Championships
Women's Gymnastics, 2014 NCAA Championships
Men's Outdoor Track & Field, 2013 NCAA Championships
Women's Gymnastics, 2013 NCAA Championships
Men's Outdoor Track & Field, 2012 NCAA Championships
Women's Tennis, 2012 NCAA Championships
Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2012 NCAA Championships
Women's Tennis, 2011 NCAA Championships
Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2011 NCAA Championships
Women's Swimming, 2010 NCAA Championships
Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2010 NCAA Championships
Football, 2008 BCS/Associated Press
Men's Basketball, 2007 NCAA Championships
Football, 2006 BCS/Associated Press
Men's Basketball, 2006 NCAA Championships
Women's Tennis, 2003 NCAA Championships
Men's Golf, 2001 NCAA Championships
Soccer, 1998 NCAA Championships
Women's Tennis, 1998 NCAA Championships
Football, 1996 Associated Press/Coaches'
Women's Tennis, 1996 NCAA Championships
Men's Golf, 1993 NCAA Championships
Women's Tennis, 1992 NCAA Championships
Women's Indoor Track, 1992 NCAA Championships
Women's Golf, 1986 NCAA Championships
Women's Golf, 1985 NCAA Championships
Men's Swimming,1984 NCAA Championships
Men's Swimming, 1983 NCAA Championships
Women's Swimming, 1982 NCAA Championships
Gymnastics, 1982 AIAW Nationals
Women's Swimming, 1979 AIAW Nationals
Men's Golf, 1973 NCAA Championships
Men's Golf, 1968 NCAA Championships
Note: Florida is one of two programs to win at least one national team title in each fully contested season since 2008-09.