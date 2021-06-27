A date to remember in Gator history

Special to Gatorsports.com

June 27, 2017

Florida scores four runs in the eighth inning to pull away from LSU, and the Gators beat their Southeastern Conference rival 6-1 to complete a two-game sweep in the College World Series finals for their first national title in baseball. LSU loses for the first time in seven appearances in a championship game.

Florida is one of six schools to win a national championship in baseball, basketball and football, joining Cal, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA. The Gators are the only program to win a title in each sport in the last 50 years. UF won football titles in 1996, 2006 and 2008 and back-to-back basketball titles in 2006 and 2007.

A look at University of Florida teams to win national championships (42 total):

Men's Tennis, 2021 NCAA Championships

Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2019 NCAA Championships

Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2018 NCAA Championships

Baseball, 2017 NCAA Championships

Men's Outdoor Track & Field, 2017 NCAA Championships

Women's Tennis, 2017 NCAA Championships

Men's Outdoor Track & Field, 2016 NCAA Championships

Softball, 2015 NCAA Championships

Women's Gymnastics, 2015 NCAA Championships

Softball, 2014 NCAA Championships

Women's Gymnastics, 2014 NCAA Championships

Men's Outdoor Track & Field, 2013 NCAA Championships

Women's Gymnastics, 2013 NCAA Championships

Men's Outdoor Track & Field, 2012 NCAA Championships

Women's Tennis, 2012 NCAA Championships

Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2012 NCAA Championships

Women's Tennis, 2011 NCAA Championships

Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2011 NCAA Championships

Women's Swimming, 2010 NCAA Championships

Men's Indoor Track & Field, 2010 NCAA Championships

Football, 2008 BCS/Associated Press

Men's Basketball, 2007 NCAA Championships

Football, 2006 BCS/Associated Press

Men's Basketball, 2006 NCAA Championships

Women's Tennis, 2003 NCAA Championships

Men's Golf, 2001 NCAA Championships

Soccer, 1998 NCAA Championships

Women's Tennis, 1998 NCAA Championships

Football, 1996 Associated Press/Coaches'

Women's Tennis, 1996 NCAA Championships

Men's Golf, 1993 NCAA Championships

Women's Tennis, 1992 NCAA Championships

Women's Indoor Track, 1992 NCAA Championships

Women's Golf, 1986 NCAA Championships

Women's Golf, 1985 NCAA Championships

Men's Swimming,1984 NCAA Championships

Men's Swimming, 1983 NCAA Championships

Women's Swimming, 1982 NCAA Championships

Gymnastics, 1982 AIAW Nationals

Women's Swimming, 1979 AIAW Nationals

Men's Golf, 1973 NCAA Championships

Men's Golf, 1968 NCAA Championships

Note: Florida is one of two programs to win at least one national team title in each fully contested season since 2008-09.