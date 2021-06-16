Kieran Smith wins 200 Free to qualify for his second individual race in Tokyo Games

Special to Gatorsports.com

OMAHA, Neb. — National team newcomer Kieran Smith added a second race to his Tokyo Olympics program with a win in the 200 freestyle, two nights after his triumph in the 400 free at the U.S. swimming trials Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, a junior at the University of Florida, added to his victory totals with a winning time of 1:45.29 in the 200.

"After the 400, I was happy I was able to keep the ball rolling with the 200 tonight," Smith said. "I think we will be all set for Tokyo regarding the relay, we have all gone 45 before, so it should be exciting."

Smith will compete for the U.S. in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay in Tokyo, alongside the man who finished second in Tuesday’s final, Townley Haas.

Gators in U.S. Trials Prelims

Current Gator Talia Bates and incoming Gator Micayla Cronk started off day three of the Olympic trials with the 200 free. Cronk went a season's season best time of 2:01.56 to finish tied for third in her heat and tied for 30th overall. Bates followed right behind Cronk, finishing fifth in her heat and 32nd overall in the 200 free.

In the 200 fly, Jace Crawford stole the show with a first-place finish in heat four and finished 14th overall to earn a spot in the semifinals with a new best time of 1:58.20. Incoming freshman Mason Laur finished seventh in heat three and 43nd overall with a time of 2:01.94 and Dillon Hillis ended up finishing 48th overall in the 200 fly with a time of 2:06.09.

Kathleen Golding got in the pool for the last time of these trials in the 200 IM. Golding went 2:14.93 to grab a personal best time and finish 20th overall in the 200 IM. Vanessa Pearl finished seventh in the final heat of the 200 IM and 41st overall with a time of 2:17.89.

In the final event of prelims on day three, Taylor Ault and Elise Bauer went second and third in the first heat of the 1500 free. Ault finished in 19th and Bauer was right behind her in 22nd overall.