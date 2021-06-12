Fahnbulleh captures NCAA title, as Florida men finish fourth

Florida's Joseph Fahnbulleh, right, edges LSU's Terrance Laire at the finish to win the men's 200 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship.

EUGENE, Ore. — Sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh was crowned national champion Friday, as Florida’s men closed their outdoor season and placed fourth at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Gators finished with total 34.5 team points to finish behind champion LSU (84 points) at Hayward Field. Top-ranked LSU won its first title since 2002. Oregon was second.

Fahnbulleh started out by running the 100 meters, in which he placed seventh with a time of 10.26 [+0.4] seconds to give the Gators to first set of points for the day. However, it was 200 the meters — Fahnbulleh’s signature event, in which he took the NCAA title.

The Hopkins, Minnesota native clocked a time of 19.91 [-0.4] seconds, equaling the eighth-best performer and the 10th-faststest time in collegiate history. A personal record for Fahnbulleh, that time also ranks second in UF history and is the sixth-fastest time in the world this year.

Fahnbulleh’s crown was the second this week for the Gators, joining Thomas Mardal’s hammer throw title.

Jumper Clayton Brown also had a busy afternoon.

Brown competed in the high jump and the triple jump, placing fifth in both. The senior logged a mark of 2.20 meters (7 feet, 2.50 inches) in the high jump and a UF seventh-ranked leap of 16.56 meters (54 feet, 4 inches) [-0.4] in the triple jump.

Freshman Ryan Willie finished seventh in the 400 meters, before returning to the track to lead off Florida’s 4x400-meter relays.

Chantz Sawyers, Jacob Miley and Kunle Fasasi joined Willie in the relays, placing seventh with a time 3:03.60.

The action continues Saturday, as the women will close out the week by competing in the final rounds.

For a complete list of results from Friday, along with a schedule of events in which Gators are slated to compete Saturday, click here.

Coverage of the final day of competition will be provided by the ESPN family of networks.

