Florida's O'Sullivan staying put after being targeted by LSU

LSU will have to look elsewhere to find its next baseball coach.

In a statement Thursday, Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan said he has no interest in any job openings after emerging as the top target to replace retiring Tigers coach Paul Mainieri.

"I am the head coach at the University of Florida and remain fully committed to the Gators program. This is where I want to be, and I do not have interest in the head coach openings at any other schools," O'Sullivan said.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com and other outlets recently reported that LSU would make a run at O'Sullivan, who's been at UF since 2008. Texas pursued O'Sullivan in 2016, but he stayed after the Gators made him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.

Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin also committed to facility upgrades for O'Sullivan's program, opening a new $65 million stadium this season.

"I look forward to continuing to build upon the success this program has experienced over the past 14 years," O'Sullivan said Thursday, "with the goal of bringing Florida back to the College World Series as we pursue yet another National Championship for Gator Nation."

He led UF baseball to its first national championship in 2017, sweeping LSU in the College World Series. O'Sullivan is 585–278 (the most wins in program history) in his 14 years with the Gators, including seven trips to Omaha, five SEC titles and four 50-win seasons.