Jackson Kowar will make his MLB debut Monday night, Royals announce
Former Florida standout pitcher Jackson Kowar will make his major league debut for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels as the team begins a West Coast swing.
Kowar was named the Triple-A East pitcher of the month Wednesday after he went 5-0 with a 1.01 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 26.2 innings in his first five starts of the season.
Drafted with UF teammate Brady Singer, Kowar closed out the team’s first-ever College World Series championship in 2017.
Singer reached the big leagues last season (4-5, 4.06 ERA) and has thrown 117 2/3 innings of 4.51 ERA over his first 23 starts. He is 3-4 with a 5.06 ERA with the Royals this season.