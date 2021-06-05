Gainesville Regional: Weather delay happened with South Alabama whipping Florida 19-1

Zach Abolverdi

Gainesville Sun

[Update] The Florida-South Alabama game resumed at 5 p.m. It is on the SEC Network's alternate channel. You can also listen on AM-850/98.1-FM. Official length of the delay 1 hour 50 minutes.

That was quick, Game over: South Alabama 19-1.

The NCAA Gainesville Regional is in a weather delay for the second consecutive day and Florida might be hoping it came three hours earlier Saturday.

South Alabama holds a 19-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The SEC Network is providing television coverage. The delay was issued at 3:10 p.m. Play will not resume for at least 45 minutes.

The Gators are facing elimination from the NCAA tournament with a loss to the Jaguars, which will mark the sixth 0-2 postseason exit in program history. South Alabama is two runs away from handing UF its worst loss at home since Clemson's 24-2 win in Gainesville in 1974.

The Jags plated 10 runs in the sixth on 10 2-out hits by nine batters to build a 15-1 lead. They then hit three home runs, including a three-run blast that followed back-to-back solo dingers, in the seventh for the 19-1 advantage with one out to go to close the frame.

The last time USA scored 10 runs in an inning happed vs. Sacred Heard on March 8, 2019. Its record is scoring 13 in an inning in 2003 vs. New Mexico State.

The winners bracket game between Miami and South Florida, scheduled for a 4 p.m. start, will be pushed back. USF was the only No. 4 regional seed to win Friday, knocking off top seed Florida 5-3. UM later beat USA 1-0.

Friday's delay also game in the Gators' game, lasting two hours and 18 minutes.

Florida, at No. 15, was the only team among the 16 national seeds to lose an opener in the double-elimination regionals.

A South Alabama win would put it in Sunday's elimination game at 12 p.m. against the loser of the UM-USF game. The UM-USF winner would await Sunday's noon winner at 6 p.m. An if-necessary game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.