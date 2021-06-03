A quick glance at NCAA Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

Double elimination at Florida Ballpark

Friday

Game 1: Florida vs. USF, noon, SEC Network

Game 2: Miami vs. South Alabama, 5 p.m., ACC Network

Saturday

Game Three: 12 p.m. - Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two

Game Four: 4 p.m. - Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two

Sunday

Game Five: 12 p.m. - Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three

Game Six: 6 p.m. - Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday

Game Seven (if necessary): 1 p.m. - Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six

More:How to watch Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls in Gainesville Regional on TV, live stream

At A Glance

1. FLORIDA GATORS (38-20, 17-13 SEC)

Ticket punched: At-large bid, No. 15 national seed

NCAA Tournament history: 116-78 overall (.598), 12 College World Series appearances, 2017 national champions

Key players: P Barco Hunter (3.81 ERA, 94 Ks); P Tommy Mace (4.32 ERA, 109 Ks); P Jack Leftwich (3.49 ERA, 74 Ks); OF Jacob Young (.317, 55 runs, 41 RBIs, 5 HRs); OF Jud Fabian (.258, 51 runs, 46 RBIs, 20 HRs); C Nathan Hickey (.312, 39 runs, 27 RBIs, 9 HRs) OF Sterlin Thompson (.313, 39 runs, 27 RBIs, 5 HRs)

Notable: This is the Gators 17th time hosting an NCAA Regional in 36 appearances. Florida ranks 17th in country in hits (555), 19th in walks (261) and 22nd in home runs (77). Fabian ranks 6th in home runs (20) and was named third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

2. MIAMI HURRICANES (32-19, 20-15 ACC)

Ticket punched: At-large bid

NCAA tournament history: 194-101 overall (.658), 25 CWS appearances, four national titles (last in 2001)

Key players: P Jake Garland (5.40 ERA, 37 Ks); P Rosario Alejandro (5.37 ERA, 50 Ks); P Carson Palmquist (1.74 ERA, 72 Ks); OF Christian Del Castillo (.368, 33 runs, 36 RBIs, 4 HRs); IF Yohandy Morales (.277, 43 runs, 43 RBIs, 10 HRs); C Adrian Del Castillo (.284, 37 runs, 36 RBIs, 3 HRs)

Notable: Miami had its streak of 44 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances snapped in 2017, but has made the last two (2020 canceled due to COVID-19. The Hurricanes are 11-6 during Regional play in Gainesville. No player on the roster has been to the CWS.

3. SOUTH ALABAMA JAGUARS (33-20, 15-9 Sun Belt)

Ticket punched: Won Sun Belt Conference Tournament

NCAA tournament history: 38-54 overall (.413), last appearance in 2017

Key players: P Tyler Lehrmann (4.63 ERA, 50 Ks); P Matt Bosewell (5.40 ERA, 66 Ks); P Jase Dalton (1.54 ERA, 39 Ks); OF Ethan Wilson (.319, 36 runs, 32 RBIs, 8 HRs); OF Michael Sandle (.300, 46 runs, 44 RBIs, 9 HRs) IF Santi Montiel (.287, 31 runs, 28 RBIs, 5 HRs)

Notable: The Jaguars rank 27th in the country in team ERA (3.84) and 19th in fielding percentage (.979). The team has 12 players from the state of Florida. Went 0-2 against SEC teams in 2021, including losses to Alabama and LSU.

4. SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (28-27, 14-14 American Athletic)

Ticket punched: Won American Athletic Conference Tournament (No. 6 seed)

NCAA tournament history: 13-26 overall (.333), last appearance in 2018

Key players: P Jack Jasiak (2.92 ERA, 86 Ks); P Collin Sullivan (3.77 ERA, 84 Ks); P Logan Lyle (2.03 ERA, 42 Ks); UTIL. Carmine Lane (326, 40 runs, 41 RBIs, 10 HRs); IF Roberto Pena (.249, 50 runs, 38 RBIs, 12 HRs); IF/OF Riley Hogan (.280; 38 runs, 36 RBIs, 11 HRs)

Notable: The Bulls enter regional play having won 11 of their last 16 games, and six of their last seven. Over its last six wins, South Florida has outscored its opponents 42-12. The Bulls are seeking their first Super Regional appearance.

Regional tickets: Info can be found here or call the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683. Check out the game guide.