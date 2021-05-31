Gainesville Regional matchups are set starting Friday

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida, the No. 15 overall seed, will host South Florida, Miami and South Alabama in this weekend's Gainesville Regional, the NCAA baseball committee announced Monday.

The Gators (38-20) will play region four seed South Florida (28-27) at noon Friday at Florida Ballpark, while two seed Miami (32-19) will play three seed South Alabama (33-20) at 5 p.m.

A possible matchup Saturday is UF vs. Miami, which took the season-opening series 2-1 in the debut of Florida Ballpark in February. Game times for Saturday and Sunday will be announced soon. The park will be at full capacity.

Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said Saturday the Gators will enter the NCAA tournament in better shape after going 3-1 in the league tournament in Hoover, Ala., last week.

“Starting pitching has been outstanding all week," he said. "We swung the bats some. I think we learned a lot about our team. Getting Mac (Guscette) back behind the plate solidified some things behind the plate, made the decision to put Nathan (Hickey) at third. So I think we learned a lot about our team over the past 10 days, and I think it puts us in a much better position moving forward for a regional."

The Gainesville Regional is paired with the Austin Regional, which features No. 2 overall seed Texas (42-15), Southern (20-28), Fairfield (37-3) and Arizona State (32-20). The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.

The top eight seeds of the 64-team tournament start with Arkansas (46-10), followed by Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi State (40-15) and Texas Tech (36-15). The Razorbacks won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games.

Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha starting June 19.

Vanderbilt will be going for its third national championship since 2014 after winning the title two years ago. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida earned a spot in an NCAA Regional for the 36th time in program history and the 17th time it has hosted.

Regional tickets: Info can be found here or call the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.

Gainesville Regional

Double elimination at Florida Ballpark

Friday: Florida vs. USF, noon, SEC Network

Miami vs. South Alabama, 5 p.m., ACC Network