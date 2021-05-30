NCAA selects Gainesville as regional baseball site

Special to Gatorsports.com

Gainesville's Florida Ballpark was selected as a regional site for the start of the NCAA tournament, the Division I Baseball Committee announced Sunday.

The Gainesville Regional will take place from Friday to Monday at full capacity. It's the 17th time Florida has hosted a regional and the only one to host in the state this year.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records:

Austin, Texas - Texas (42-15)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)

Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled from Friday to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).

The full 64 team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at noon. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, June 8 at about 8 a.m. (ET). All eight super regional hosts will be selected from the 16 regional hosts.

There are 30 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tickets: Info can be found here or call the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683. Check out the game guide.

Note: UF infielder Nathan Hickey and outfielders Sterlin Thompson and Jacob Young were named to the SEC All-Tournament Team on Sunday evening as a result of their performances in the tournament, which was won by Arkansas on Sunday by beating Tennessee 7-2.

2021 SEC All-Tournament Team

P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

P: Camden Sewell, Tennessee

C: Connor Pavolony, Tennessee

DH: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

1B: Luc Lipcius, Tennessee

2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee

3B: Nathan Hickey, Florida

SS: Jalen Battles, Arkansas

OF: Jacob Young, Florida

OF: Sterlin Thompson, Florida

OF: Isaiah Thomas, Vanderbilt

Most Valuable Player: Jalen Battles, Arkansas