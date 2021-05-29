Two-seeded Tennessee eliminates six-seeded Florida from SEC tourney

Special to Gatorsports.com

HOOVER, Ala. — Maybe Friday's day off cooled Florida's bats.

Two seed Tennessee eliminated Florida from the SEC Baseball Tournament with a 4-0 win in Saturday's semifinal at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Tennessee (45-15) will face the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between five seed Ole Miss (41-18) and top seed Arkansas (44-10) at Sunday's championship game at 3 p.m. (ESPN2). The Volunteers advanced to the championship game for the first time since 1995.

Six-seeded Florida (38-20) earned a day off after going 3-0 in the tournament on the strength of 32 hits in wins over Mississippi State and Alabama and outscoring foes 24-4.

In the single-elimination semifinal, however, Florida managed only four hits off three Tennessee pitchers, as it was blanked for the first time this season.

Camden Sewell (4-1) shut down the Florida bats in six-shutout innings. He struck out six and allowed only two hits. Relievers Redmond Walsh and Sean Hunley allowed only two hits in the next three innings.

Tennessee took a 1-0 lead in the third inning following a RBI single by Evan Russell off Florida starter Brandon Sproat. UF left fielder Jacob Young prevented another run from scoring by throwing out a base runner at home.

The Volunteers made it 3-0 in the fourth on a RBI double from Jordan Beck, who later scored on a wild pitch. Sproat (2-1) gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Tennessee extend its lead to 4-0 in the seventh on a run-scoring single by Drew Gilbert off Trey Van Der Weide, who came in for reliever Christian Scott. Jack Leftwich then pitched 1.1 scoreless innings for UF.

The Gators are expected to receive a regional bid. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced Sunday night and the rest of the 64-team field will be announced at noon Monday on ESPN2. Regionals will go Friday through Monday, June 7.

Up next

•NCAA tournament selection show at noon Monday on ESPN2. The 64-team field will be announced.