Gainesville Super Regional starts at 5 p.m. Friday vs. Georgia

Special to Gatorsports.com
View Comments
Florida catcher Julia Cottrill does the Gator Chomp as she approaches home plate Sunday after hitting a home run against South Florida during the final game of the Gainesville Regional at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Florida Gators, who advanced to their 13th NCAA Super Regional in program history on Sunday, will face SEC rival Georgia in the three-game softball series that begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Florida has gone unbeaten in four consecutive regionals, three in a row that the Gators have held their opponents scoreless. UF has won nine consecutive regional games by a combined (54-2), including seven consecutive shutouts (and two by complete-game no hitters).

The Gators (45-9) beat Georgia (32-21) in two of three games in early April in Athens, the last two games by a combined 25-2 score after the Bulldogs won the opener 4-2.

Gainesville Super Regional

Georgia vs. Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

5 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

12 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

12 p.m. Sunday, ESPN, if necessary

Tickets: Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683

View Comments