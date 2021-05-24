Gainesville Super Regional starts at 5 p.m. Friday vs. Georgia

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida Gators, who advanced to their 13th NCAA Super Regional in program history on Sunday, will face SEC rival Georgia in the three-game softball series that begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Florida has gone unbeaten in four consecutive regionals, three in a row that the Gators have held their opponents scoreless. UF has won nine consecutive regional games by a combined (54-2), including seven consecutive shutouts (and two by complete-game no hitters).

The Gators (45-9) beat Georgia (32-21) in two of three games in early April in Athens, the last two games by a combined 25-2 score after the Bulldogs won the opener 4-2.

Gainesville Super Regional

Georgia vs. Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

5 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

12 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

12 p.m. Sunday, ESPN, if necessary

Tickets: Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683