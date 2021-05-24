Fabian, three others receive SEC baseball honors

Special to Gatorsports.com

Four members of the Florida baseball team garnered SEC Baseball Awards, the league announced Monday.

Outfielder Jud Fabian was named First Team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Defensive Team, while left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco (Newcomer All-SEC Team), catcher Nathan Hickey (Newcomer All-SEC Team) and outfielder Sterlin Thompson (Freshman All-SEC Team) also earned recognition.

For Fabian, the SEC accolade marks his second in as many years. After hauling in a Second Team All-SEC nod as a second-year player in 2020, the Ocala native upped his game with a First Team award in 2021. Fabian's 20 home runs this season rank second in the SEC. Fabian is hitting .257/ with 10 doubles, 46 RBI and five stolen bases to go with his homers.

Defensively, Fabian made just two errors over the course of the regular season while manning center field for the Gators. He turned in a .984 fielding percentage and recorded two outfield assists.

Barco concluded the regular season tied for third in the conference in wins with a 9-2 record. Pitching in his first full season of collegiate play, the southpaw posted a 4.04 ERA across 14 regular-season starts with a .242 batting average against and 92 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched – good for a 10.9 strikeouts-per-nine.

Hickey is has a team-high .307 batting average and is one of just two Gators to start all 54 of Florida's games in 2021. The catcher has eight home runs, two triples, 14 doubles, 47 RBI, 35 runs and one stolen base on top of turning in a .993 fielding percentage.

As a true freshman in 2021, Thompson, also from Ocala, is hitting .306, with four home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 34 runs, 22 RBI, 21 walks and two stolen bases.

2021 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

First Team All-SEC

C: Sam Praytor, Alabama

1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss*

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt*

RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU

2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama

3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU

SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas

RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Freshman All-SEC Team

Tre' Morgan, LSU

Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

Dylan Crews, LSU

Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

TJ McCants, Ole Miss

Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

Will Sanders, South Carolina

Jordan Thompson, LSU

Jaden Woods, Georgia

Corey Collins, Georgia

Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*

Sterlin Thompson, Florida*

Newcomer All-SEC Team

Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Robert Moore, Arkansas

Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

Zane Denton, Alabama

Will Bednar, Mississippi State

Hunter Barco, Florida

Peyton Wilson, Alabama

Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

Carter Young, Vanderbilt

Nathan Hickey, Florida

Peyton Pallette, Arkansas

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Zane Denton, Alabama

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn*

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee*

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

P: Tyler Ras, Alabama*

P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas*

*Tie (Ties are not broken)