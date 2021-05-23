Florida defeats Baylor to win men's tennis national championship

Special to Gatorsports.com

ORLANDO — No. 1-seeded Florida captured the men's tennis program's first national championship early Sunday with a 4-1 win over second-seeded Baylor in the NCAA Tournament at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona.

Florida's Bryan Shelton is the first coach to win a national title in men's and women's college tennis.

Baylor (34-5) won the doubles point, with only UF's No. 2 team of Sam Riffice-Ben Shelton picking up a win, 6-0.

The Gators (26-2) evened things in singles play when Andy Andrade won at No. 3 (7-6, 6-0) and then went up 2-1 when Riffice won at No. 2 (7-5, 6-3).

Josh Goodger's 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 6 singles put the Gators up 3-1.

Ben Shelton clinched the victory for his dad with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles.

Notes: Florida is one of two programs to win at least one national team title in each fully contested season since 2008-09. This is Florida's 21st national title over that span. Florida's 21 titles since is third (Stanford: 33; Southern Cal 23). ... Men's tennis is the sixth Gator program to claim its first NCAA team title in the last 12 seasons (baseball, gymnastics, softball, men's tennis, men's indoor track & field, men's outdoor track & field). ... This is the 42nd national title for the Gator athletic program.

DOUBLES RESULTS: 2, 3, 1

1. Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen (BU) def. Duarte Vale/Johannes Ingildsen (UF) 6-2

2. Sam Riffice/Ben Shelton (UF) def. Matias Soto/Nick Stachowiak (BU) 6-0

3. Finn Bass/Charlie Broom (BU) def. Will Grant/Brian Berdusco (UF) 6-1

SINGLES RESULTS: 3, 2, 6, 5

1. Duarte Vale (UF) vs. Adrian Boitan (BU) 5-7, 3-4 *unfinished*

2. Sam Riffice (UF) def. Matias Soto (BU) 7-5, 6-3

3. Andy Andrade (UF) def. Sven Lah (BU) 7-6 (8-6), 6-0

4. Blaise Bicknell (UF) vs. Nick Stachowiak (BU) 3-6, 6-4, 1-1 *unfinished*

5. Ben Shelton (UF) def. Charlie Broom (BU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

6. Josh Goodger (UF) def. Spencer Furman (BU) 6-3, 7-5