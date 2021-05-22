No. 9 Florida swept by No. 1 Arkansas

Special to Gatorsports.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 9 Florida was hoping to get out of its final series of the regular season with enough wins to receive a top eight national seed in the NCAA tournament and a better position in next week's SEC tournament.

Top-ranked Arkansas (42-10, 22-8 SEC) wasn't having it. The Razorbacks, who won the SEC regular-season championship with Friday's 4-3 win, routed the Gators 9-3 Saturday to sweep the series.

Florida (35-19, 17-13), which finished third in the SEC East, will enter the league tournament on a four-game losing streak. Final seedings will be decided after the end of conference play later today.

Arkansas went up 2-0 in the fourth on Brady Slavens' two-run home run off Franco Aleman (1-4).

Florida cut into the deficit in the fifth. Sterlin Thompson singled, stole second base, moved to third on Cory Acton's infield single and scored on Jacob Young's groundout.

The Gators tied it 2-all in the sixth when Kendrick Calilao hit into a double play that scored Jud Fabian from third. Fabian had singled and moved to third on Kris Armstrong's single.

The Razorbacks pulled away in the seventh inning with seven runs for a 9-2 advantage. Three consecutive singles, the last by Jaylen Battles, scored a run. After a hit by pitch that loaded the bases, Aleman was replaced by Jordan Butler, who unleashed a wild pitch that scored a run. Pinch-hitter Charlie Welch's double drove in two. Slavens then smacked a three-run home run.

Thompson capped the day's scoring with a run-scoring double in the ninth.

The SEC Baseball Tournament is set for Tuesday-Sunday in Hoover, Ala. All the games except for the championship (ESPN2) will be carried on the SEC Network.

Notes: Aleman struck out a career-high eight batters. ... Florida falls to 7-12 on the road this season.