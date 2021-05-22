How to watch Florida Gators vs. Baylor Bears NCAA men's tennis final on TV, live stream

The Gators are just one step away.

No. 1-seeded Florida (25-2) has the NCAA men's tennis title in sight, and doesn't have to travel too far from home as they play tonight at the USTA National Campus at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando.

However, the Gators have a tough opponent in the second-seeded Baylor Bears (34-4). The match begins tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The Gators reached the final with a 4-0 victory over No. 4 seed Texas on Friday night, helped by straight-set wins in singles by Andy Andrade, Blaise Bicknell and Ben Shelton. So far, UF has been rolling through the men's bracket, losing just two individual matches in wins over South Alabama (4-0), USF (4-1), Illinois (4-0), Texas A&M (4-1) and Texas.

Gators going for the crown:Florida advances to men's tennis championship match

Baylor has seen itself on a similar roll. The Bears had only lost two matches until semifinals, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-0), Oregon (4-0), Ole Miss (4-1) and TCU (4-1). However, their semifinal against Tennessee was a tighter affair, with the match tied at 2 before Baylor picked up a pair of three-set wins to advance.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. Baylor Bears in NCAA men's tennis championship on TV, live stream

Where: Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando

When: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.

TV, live stream: Tennis Channel (Channel 217 on DirecTV, Channel 400 on Dish Network), tennischannel.com, Hulu Live (7-day free trial), FuboTV (7-day free trial)