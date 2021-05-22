Syracuse ends Florida's lacrosse season

Special to Gatorsports.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. —Third-seeded Syracuse eliminated six seed Florida from the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament, 11-7, on Saturday.

The Gators (18-3) saw their 15-match winning streak come to an end in the quarterfinal match. Syracuse (16-3) advances to the final four.

"We came into this game really prepared, but credit a really good Syracuse team," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "They put forth a fantastic effort. We held them well in the first half, but they came out very strong in the second half and we did not match that energy.

"Proud of my team — proud of the effort they put forth in a unique season."

Paisley Eagan, Brianna Harris and Shannon Kavanagh led the way offensively for Florida, each registering two goals apiece.

Grace Haus, Emily Heller, Kassidy Bresnahan, Danielle Pavinelli and Shelton Sawers all found the back of the cage once.

Harris dished out three helpers, bringing her to 94 for her career — tying her for first in program history (Ashley Bruns). Haus added two assists in the game, while Emerson Cabrera tallied one.

Florida won 15-of-30 draws in the game, with Harris collecting a team-high five. Kavanagh added three of her own, while Emma Wightman, Kaitlyn Dabkowski and Eagan each registered two.

Wightman posted a team-high two caused turnovers in the game, while Becky Browndorf and Pavinelli joined with one apiece.

Kavanagh and Wightman both notched a team-high three groundballs, followed by two from Dabkowski and Pavinelli.

Sarah Reznick recorded 11 saves in her 60 minutes between the posts.

Notes: Florida swept both the ACC regular season championship (10-0), as well as the tournament championship this season. UF also swept all six major AAC postseason awards and had 10 players earn All-Conference accolades.