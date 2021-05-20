Hoop it up: Florida to face USF in Orange Bowl Classic

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida men's basketball team returns to the Orange Bowl Classic this upcoming season and will face USF on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Game time and television information will be announced later.

Florida and USF will square off for the first time in 19 years, with the Gators holding an 18-5 all-time record vs. the Bulls. The teams played annually from 1981-96, but have played just twice since as the Gators swept a home-and-home series in Dec. 2001 and Dec. 2002.

The doubleheader event will also include a game between UCF and Florida State. To purchase tickets, please contact the Orange Bowl ticket sales office at (305) 341-4701 or email tickets@orangebowl.org<mailto:tickets@orangebowl.org>.