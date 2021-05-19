Increased attendance announced for 2021 NCAA spring championships

Special to Gatorsports.com

With the NCAA’s announcement today that it is allowing full capacity at spring championships, Florida will now allow the same for any NCAA championship it is hosting the rest of the athletic year, including this weekend’s softball regional, the school announced.

The NCAA Gainesville Regional for softball starts Friday at 2 p.m. with the Gators taking on USF on ESPNU and will be followed by a game between Baylor and South Alabama at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN3.

Full capacity will also be allowed at Florida Ballpark should the No. 9 Gators baseball team receive a bid to be a host site for regional and Super Regional play in the coming weeks.

Updated Gainesville Softball Regional Ticket Information

Additional reserved tickets for the Gainesville Regional will be available for 2021 Season and Mini Plan ticket holders. Any account that had a 2021 season ticket or mini plan can go online or call the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683 from 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Thursday to purchase additional seats only. Any remaining inventory will be made available to the general public starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. Those accounts mentioned above can only purchase additional tickets, there is no exchange or refund of the original purchase.

WHAT IS THE PRICE?

2021 Gainesville All-Session Regional Pricing Per Ticket

· Section 101-105 - $40

· Section 106-107 - $30

· Berm General Admission - $15

HOW TO PURCHASE?

Tickets will be available by logging into your Florida Gators account. You may also purchase over the phone by calling the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.

HOW DOES THIS EFFECT SUPER REGIONALS?

If the Gators advance to next weekend’s Super Regionals you will receive an online invoice for your normal season tickets (the season seats you had in 2020). You will have from Monday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. through Tuesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. to purchase by going online or my calling the Gators Ticket Office at 352-375-4683.