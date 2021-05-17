UF men's tennis team advances to Elite 8 at NCAAs

Special to Gatorsports.com

ORLANDO — No. 1-seeded Florida powered past No. 16 Illinois 4-0 on Monday night in the Round of 16 of the NCAA men's tennis tournament at the USTA National Campus.

Florida (23-2) will play No. 8 seed Texas A&M (19-8) in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Aggies defeated fellow SEC school Mississippi State 4-0 on Monday.

The Gators won the doubles point over Illinois (23-3) behind Johannes Ingildsen-Duarte Vale at No. 1, 6-4, and Sam Riffice-Ben Shelton at No. 2, 6-3.

Florida then rolled for straight-set wins in singles: Andy Andrade (No. 3), Blaise Bicknell (No. 4) and Josh Goodger (No. 6).

The Gators own two wins over the Aggies this season, 5-2 at College Station in February and 4-3 in the semifinals of the SEC tournament in April in Fayetteville, Ark.