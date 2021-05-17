Gators receive No. 4 seed, to host NCAA Softball Regional

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida Gators softball team, as the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, will host an regional for the 15th consecutive season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Joining Florida (42-9) in the Gainesville Regional will be Baylor (27-21), South Alabama (30-19) and South Florida (29-17).

Florida has hosted an NCAA Regional every year under the direction of head coach Tim Walton. The double-elimination regional starts Friday through Sunday, May 23.

As the No. 4 seed in this year’s tournament, should the Gators prevail the team would then face the winner out of the Athens Regional, where Duke and Georgia are the top seeds.

Gainesville Regional

Friday-Sunday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

No. 4 Florida vs. South Florida, 2 p.m. Friday | ESPNU

South Alabama vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m. Friday, | ESPN3

The Super Regional is set for May 27-30.

The Women’s College World Series is June 3-9 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City.

Florida softball ticket information

The NCAA dictates that each Regional host site limit capacity to no more than 50% while adhering to local safety guidelines. In accordance with UF Health, all seat locations for the Gainesville Regional, will follow the 3-feet physical distancing guidelines and will be sold in pods of 2. The NCAA also requires that the host site hold 100 seats for each participating team during their game.

General Public can order All-Session Regional Passes - no guarantee reserved seats will be available Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

To order, visit https://floridagators.com/sports/2016/11/10/softball-tickets.aspx, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 or toll free (800) 344-2867 or visit the Gator Ticket Office, located at Gate 1 of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

2021 Gainesville All-Session Regional Pricing Per Ticket:

Section 101-105 - $40

Section 106-107 - $30

Berm General Admission - $15 (no limits)

The SEC has 12 of the 14 teams participating in the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma (45-2) captured the No. 1 overall seed, followed by UCLA (41-4) at No. 2, Alabama (45-7) at No. 3 overall and Florida No. 4.

Florida State (39-10-1) is the No. 10 overall seed and will also host a regional.