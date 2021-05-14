Gators make change to pitching rotation ahead of series vs. Dawgs

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan changed up his pitching rotation for the key three-game series at Florida Ballpark against Georgia starting at 6:30 p.m. today.

Tommy Mace (5-0) returns to his Friday night role for the No. 9 Gators (33-15, 15-9 SEC), one he gave up several weeks ago to Franco Aleman (1-2), who moves to a Sunday starter. Left-hander Hunter Barco (8-2) moves up a day and will start Saturday's 6:30 p.m. game.

Meanwhile, Georgia (28-18, 11-13) will go with left-handers Liam Sullivan (2-2) today and Jaden Woods (3-0) on Saturday. The Bulldogs haven't decided about Sunday's starter.

The Gators are counting on playing at home to move up in the SEC standings. They trail Tennessee (17-7) and Vanderbilt (16-7) with two series remaining before the end of the regular season.

UF has won 15 of its last 17 games at Florida Ballpark, including nine of the last 10. Overall, Florida is 13-4 over its last 17 games.

Florida wraps up the regular season next weekend with a Thursday-Saturday trip to Arkansas. The first two games of the series will air on SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday.

Ten Gator seniors will be honored prior to this Sunday's series finale: infielder Nick Blasucci, first baseman Jordan Butler, outfielder Brock Edge, catcher Cal Greenfield, pitcher Jack Leftwich, pitcher Tommy Mace, pitcher Hunter McMullen, infielder Kirby McMullen, pitcher Garrett Milchin and pitcher Trey Van Der Weide.

Games one and two will both stream live on SEC Network+ this weekend. Game three will air on SEC Network at 12 p.m. Sunday. Fans can also listen in Gainesville on WRUF 850-AM/98.1-FM.