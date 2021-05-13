Top-seeded Florida rallies past Mississippi State for 6-2 win at SEC softball tourney

Special to Gatorsports.com

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Florida's comeback kids did it again Thursday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Softball Tournament at Rhoads Stadium.

Down 2-0 through four innings against nine seed Mississippi State, the Gators (41-8) completed their 11th comeback win of the season, and fifth in the last seven games, when Kendyl Lindaman and Charla Echols each hit three-run home runs to power top-seeded Florida to a 6-2 win.

"Coach (Tim) Walton always says we have 21 outs and as long as we have one left, we have a chance," Lindaman said of the comeback win to the SEC Network. "We keep fighting hard and if we have outs left, we're still in it."

Florida will face the winner of the other second-round game Thursday between No. 4-seed Missouri and No. 5-seed LSU at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. The tournament championship will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Mississippi State (33-23) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Jackie McKenna hit a two-out, two-run double following a walk and a single off Elizabeth Hightower.

This time, the Gators didn't wait to the final inning to begin a rally. After an out in the fifth inning, Emily Wilkie was hit by pitch and Echols singled to set the stage for Lindaman, who hit a three-run home run to put UF up 3-2 with her seventh home run of the season.

Echols added insurance runs in the sixth with another three-run home run, her 14th, to put the Gators up 6-2. Cheyenne Lindsey and Hannah Adams had singled before Echols' blast that ended the Bulldogs' winning streak at eight

Natalie Lugo (15-2) replaced Hightower in the fifth and limited MSU to one hit over three innings.

Notes: Standout catcher Julia Cottrill, who had the clutch walk-off home run to beat Texas A&M last Sunday to help the Gators clinch the SEC regular-season title, stayed in Gainesville because of an illness. She was replaced in the lineup by Emily Wilkie. ... The Gators have now defeated the Bulldogs four times this season. In Starkville, Miss., earlier this season, the Gators swept the Bulldogs 1-0, 10-0 and 8-0 (5) in the three-game series.