SEC softball awards: Five Gators earn league accolades
Top-seeded Florida picked up seven different awards, including two All-SEC First Team selections, in the annual softball awards, the league announced Tuesday.
Hannah Adams and Charla Echols picked up All-SEC First Team honors, the first of their careers, and also SEC All-Defensive Team accolades. It’s the second SEC All-Defensive Team award for Adams in her career, as she was selected for the team her freshman year in 2018.
Elizabeth Hightower and Kendyl Lindaman were placed on the second team and Julia Cottrill made the All-SEC Newcomer Team.
“Congratulations to Hannah, Charla, Elizabeth, Kendyl and Julia on earning All-SEC accolades this season,” Florida coach Tim Walton said. “These athletes represent the entire program and the teamwork everyone has had to compete so hard over the entire season. Super proud of their ability to step up when their team needed them the most.”
Bailey Hemphill of Alabama was selected the Player of the Year, while Montana Fouts of Alabama and Mary Haff of Arkansas were named the Co-Pitchers of the Year. Taylor Pleasants of LSU was chosen the Newcomer of the Year, and Jenna Laird of Missouri was tabbed the Freshman of the Year. Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors went to Cailin Hannon of Tennessee. Courtney Deifel of Arkansas was voted the Coach of the Year.
The complete 2021 SEC Softball Postseason Awards is as follows:
All-SEC First Team
IF - Braxton Burnside, Arkansas
IF - Hannah Adams, Florida
IF - Charla Echols, Florida
IF - Taylor Pleasants, LSU
IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri
OF - Elissa Brown, Alabama
OF - Alexis Mack, Alabama
OF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU
OF - Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
P - Montana Fouts, Alabama
P - Mary Haff, Arkansas
P - Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
C - Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
DP/UT - Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
IF - Kaylee Tow, Alabama
IF - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky
IF - Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina
IF - Ashley Morgan, Tennessee
OF - Hannah McEwen, Arkansas
OF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
OF - Brooke Wilmes, Missouri
OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M
P - Autumn Storms, Arkansas
P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn
P - Elizabeth Hightower, Florida
C - Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
DP/UT - Kendyl Lindaman, Florida
All-SEC Newcomer Team
Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama
Savannah Woodard, Alabama
Jenna Bloom, Arkansas
Maddison Koepke, Auburn
Julia Cottrill, Florida
Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Rylea Smith, Kentucky
Ciara Briggs, LSU
Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Paige Smith, Ole Miss
Paige Cook, Mississippi State
Emma Nichols, Missouri
Jordan Weber, Missouri
Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
All-SEC Freshman
IF - Sydney Cox, Auburn
IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky
IF - Blaise Biringer, Ole Miss
IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri
IF - Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M
OF - Makayla Packer, Auburn
OF - Sydney Chambley, Georgia
OF - Jayda Kearney, Georgia
OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M
P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn
P - Maddie Penta, Auburn
DP/UT - Aynslie Furbush, Ole Miss
SEC All-Defensive Team
P - Shelbi Sunseri, LSU
P - Emma Nichols, Missouri
C - Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss
1B - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
2B - Hannah Adams, Florida
SS - Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina
3B - Charla Echols, Florida
LF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
CF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU
RF - KB Sides, Alabama
RF - Chloe Malau'ulu, Mississippi State
Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas
Florida (40-8) will play the winner of eight seed Ole Miss (34-14)-nine seed Mississippi State (32-22) in Thursday's SEC tournament quarterfinals at 12 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The Magnolia State teams play Wednesday.