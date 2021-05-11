Stetson finally snaps Florida's winning streak in baseball series

Special to Gatorsports.com

DELAND — After battling Florida close in the three previous meetings this season before losing, Stetson finally broke through Tuesday with a 6-1 baseball win.

The No. 9 Gators (33-15) now turn their attention to Georgia in their final regular season home games, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start Friday and Saturday and noon Sunday at Florida Ballpark.

The Hatters (25-20) snapped an eight-game losing streak, including three losses in Gainesville by scores of 10-7, 7-6 and 9-6 this season. While Florida leads the overall series 83-53, it has just a one-game advantage, 32-31, in games played in DeLand. It's the Hatters' first win in the series since 2007.

Florida jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Kirby McMullen doubled and later scored on Jacob Young's run-scoring groundout.

Stetson tied it with a run in the seventh inning.

The Hatters took a commanding 6-1 lead in the eighth by scoring five runs on four hits, including a two-run home run by Eric Foggo and a two-run double by Buchholz High School graduate Andrew MacNeil.

Florida used six pitchers: Brandon Sproat, David Leuthje, Trey Van Der Weide, Christian Scott, Ben Specht (0-2), who was tagged with the loss, and Ryan Cabarcas.

The Gators could only manage three hits off three Stetson pitchers, with Danny Garcia (3-1) earning the win.