Florida earns 6th overall seed for NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament

Florida's lacrosse team, fresh off from winning the American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles, received the sixth overall seed and earned hosting rights in the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds.

The Gators (16-2) extend their streak to 10-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, dating back to 2011.

Florida will face Mercer (7-7) at 4 p.m. Friday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium, followed by a matchup between Jacksonville (11-1) and Vanderbilt (12-6) at 6:30 p.m. The winners will face off at 12 p.m. Sunday.

UF enters the NCAA Tournament riding a 13-game win streak, going undefeated in conference play. The Gators are 2-1 against the Gainesville field and have gone 5-2 against the overall tournament field this season.

Florida has not faced the Mercer Bears this season, but the Gators took on both Vanderbilt and Jacksonville in 2021. The Gators defeated Vanderbilt in both matchups this season, outscoring the Commodores 39-16. In the only meeting between Florida and Jacksonville, the Dolphins edged out the 12-11 win.

UF enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament with an 8-9 record all-time in NCAA Tournament team.

Ticket Information

Gator Ticket Office | (352) 375-4683 or 800-344-2867

Adults: $5

Students & Children: $3

Top Eight Seeds (NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 29 teams): North Carolina, Northwestern, Syracuse, Boston College, Notre Dame, Florida Duke, Stony Brook.

Four quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 22 or Sunday, May 23. These preliminary-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.

The winners of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Towson University at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPNU at Noon and 2 p.m. ET, Friday, May 28. The championship game will air live on ESPNU Sunday, May 30 at Noon.