UF men's tennis team advances to Sweet 16 of NCAA tourney

No. 1 seed Florida defeated South Florida 4-1 Sunday to advance to the Round of 16 of the NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

The Gators (22-2) lost the doubles point to the Bulls (17-10), but stormed back in singles. Andy Andrade (at No. 3), Ben Shelton (No. 4), Josh Goodger (No. 5) and Lukas Greif (No. 6) all won in straight sets.

Florida will play 16 seed Illinois (23-2) at the USTA National Campus in Orlando starting at 7 p.m. May 17.