Lugo shuts out Aggies as No. 4 Gators claim softball series

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 4 Florida captured its eighth SEC softball series Saturday with a 4-0 win over Texas A&M at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. UF is the only program to have won all eight of its SEC series this season.

The Gators (39-8, 18-5 SEC) picked up a complete-game from senior pitcher Natalie Lugo (14-2). Lugo's complete game to defeat the Aggies (31-19, 8-15) was her second against an SEC opponent.

The West Covina, Calif. went the distance for the fourth time this season and allowed only four hits and one walk, while she also had four strikeouts.

Lugo received support from the offense in the form of a trio of home runs from Charla Echols, Cheyenne Lindsey and Hannah Adams.

Echols followed up her walk-off three-run home run with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to open the scoring. She drove home Kendyl Lindaman, who reached in the previous at-bat via a walk.

Florida went on to get insurance runs in the form of back-to-back solo homers from Lindsey and Adams with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Gators and the Aggies will close out the series Sunday at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network. With one game remaining in SEC play, the Gators are in search of a share of the league regular season championship, the program's ninth overall, with Arkansas.