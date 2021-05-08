It's seven heaven for Florida's lacrosse team

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's No. 8-ranked lacrosse team lived up to the hype in capturing its seventh consecutive conference championship by routing Temple 19-4 on Saturday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

The Gators (16-2), winners of 13 consecutive games, dominated the American Athletic Conference Tournament by outscoring their two opponents 38-10. Temple ends its season at to 12-5.

The Gators were able to hoist both the regular season championship trophy and tournament championship trophy for the eighth time in program history.

"I am just so proud of this team," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "The effort that they put forth since the beginning, I just couldn't ask for more. This is a huge team win today, so couldn't be happier with their accomplishments."

The Gators now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show to determine their postseason destination. The combined women's and men's selection show is slated for Sunday at 9 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

Brianna Harris and Shannon Kavanagh each posted six goals to lead the way offensively for the Gators. That mark was a career-best for Harris, surpassing her previous high of five (twice).

Grace Haus added four goals of her own, while Kassidy Bresnahan, Shelton Sawers and Jill Quigley each found the back of the cage once.

Harris also registered four assists in the game — putting her at 10 points for the day. That was both a career-best mark and is the second-highest total in a game in program history. Maggi Hall dished out a personal-best two assists as well, while Ashley Gonzalez and Kaala Puglisi each posted one helper in the game.

The Gators won 11 draw controls, led by three apiece from Kavanagh and Emily Heller. Paisley Eagan and Harris each added two draws of their own.

Florida's defense limited Temple to its lowest scoring total this season. The Gators caused 13 turnovers in the game, led by five from Cara Trombetta. Kaitlyn Dabkowski and Emma Wightman each registered three apiece.

Trombetta, Kavanagh and Dabkowski all picked up a team-high four groundballs.

Sarah Reznick notched three saves in her 53:21 in the cage, Julia Hammerschlag tied her career-high in both saves (2) and goals allowed (0) during her 6:39 between the posts.