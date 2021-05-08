UF men's tennis team advances past South Alabama at NCAA tourney

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 1 overall seed Florida blew by South Florida 4-0 Saturday in the NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament's first round at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

The Gators (21-2) will play South Florida (17-9), a 4-2 winner over Duke in Saturday morning's other opener, at 2 p.m. Sunday for the right to advance to the Sweet 16.

UF won the doubles point at No. 2 Sam Riffice-Ben Shelton and No. 3 Brian Berdusco- Will Grant with 6-2 decisions.

In singles play, Duarte Vale (at No. 1), Riffice (No. 2) and Andy Andrade (No. 3) rolled in straight sets.

Both the men's and women's first- and second-round competitions will feature a four-team bracket, with the winners of each pod advancing to the championship rounds at the USTA National Campus in Orlando on May 16-22.

Women: The No. 11-seeded Gators (13-7) played Southern Cal (12-10) in the regional finale later Saturday. The match finished after the early print deadlines. Go to Gatorsports.com for match coverage. The winner would advance to the tournament's round of 16 next week in Lake Nona.