Florida to end softball regular season with series vs. Texas A&M

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 4 Florida wraps up regular-season softball competition with a three-game Southeastern Conference series against Texas A&M today through Sunday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Today (6 p.m.) and Saturday’s contest (4 p.m.) will stream via SEC Network +, while Sunday’s series finale will air on the SEC Network starting at 12 p.m.

The Gators (37-8, 16-5 SEC) will take on the Aggies (31-17, 8-13) for the first time since the 2019 season and the program holds an overall 21-5 record in the all-time series with 17 wins in last 19 meetings dating back to 2014.

As the regular season comes to an end, Florida remains in the hunt to claim a share of the SEC regular-season championship. UF has won all seven SEC series it has competed in this season, but require a sweep of the Aggies to claim a share of the title with Arkansas. The Razorbacks clinched at least a share Monday when they defeated LSU in the final game of the series down at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La.

Leading the charge into this weekend from the circle is Elizabeth Hightower (16-4), Natalie Lugo (13-2) and Katie Chronister (7-2). The trio has accounted for every decision in conference play and all maintain an ERA under 2.00 and the staff as a whole enters this weekend with a 1.85 ERA in SEC action. Conversely, Texas A&M enters the weekend with a 2.56 ERA overall and a 4.02 mark in conference play.

At the plate, the Gators are led by senior Hannah Adams, who enters the weekend with a .401 average at the plate and leads the team with 57 hits, 43 runs scored and a .486 on base percentage.

Accompanying Adams is Charla Echols (.352), Cheyenne Lindsey (.323), Kendyl Lindaman (.309) and Julia Cottrill (.298).

After this weekend’s series the Gators will find out where they are seeded for the upcoming SEC Tournament, which will be held at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., May 12-15.