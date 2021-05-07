Florida, the No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship, begins tourney

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship, begins tournament play Saturday against South Alabama at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on campus.

The Gators, who are 20-2 overall and the SEC regular-season champions with a 12-0 mark, will host South Alabama (12-7), Duke (12-10) and South Florida (16-9). UF will take on the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Saturday, while Duke and USF will play at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winners will advance to play at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Ring Tennis Complex will serve as a dual site for the opening rounds for the first time since the 2017-18 season as the Florida women's team was also selected to host.

Both the men's and women's first- and second-round competitions will feature a four-team bracket, with the winners of each pod advancing to the championship rounds at the USTA National Campus in Orlando May 16-28.

Florida's Andy Andrade, Sam Riffice, Duarte Vale, Will Grant and Johannes Ingildsen were selected for the NCAA Men's Tennis Individual Championships. Andrade, Riffice and Vale were selected to play in the singles competition while the pairings of Grant/Ingildsen and Riffice/Vale were chosen for the doubles competition.

The Florida women (12-7), the tournament's No. 11 overall seed, begin play at 1 p.m. today against Siena (7-3).

Oklahoma (15-6) and Southern Cal (11-10) will take the courts at 10 a.m. today. Friday's winners play at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Florida's McCartney Kessler and Marlee Zein have been selected to compete in the upcoming NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships. Kessler will take part in the singles competition and pair up with Zein in doubles play.

The singles and doubles tournaments will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22.

For ticket information call 375-4683.