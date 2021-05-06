Florida visits Kentucky in pivotal SEC baseball series

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's 10th-ranked baseball team looks to remain on a hot streak entering the final weeks of the regular season.

First up for the Gators (31-13, 13-8 SEC), winners of 11 of their last 13 games, is a three-game SEC series at Kentucky (26-15, 10-11) starting at 7 p.m. today on the SEC Network. Game 2 vs. the Wildcats is at 6:30 p.m. Friday and finish at 2 p.m. Saturday, with both on SEC Network+

The Gators sit just one game behind Vanderbilt and Tennessee for the top spot in the SEC East. They are 5-7 on the road this season, but are 4-1 across their last five contests outside of Gainesville.

UF is expected to start righty Franco Aleman (1-2) vs. UK right-hander Cole Stupp (4-4).

Florida travels to Stetson for a Tuesday contest before wrapping up their regular season home slate with a three-game series against Georgia (May 14-16).