Rivera named the SEC Co-Newcomer of the Week

Special to Gatorsports.com

Infielder Josh Rivera was named the SEC Co-Newcomer of the Week for his role in powering Florida to a series win over No. 2 Vanderbilt this past weekend.

Rivera was instrumental as the Gators (30-13), who jumped up four spots to No. 10 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings release Monday, took two of three games from the Commodores, leading the team with a .455 batting average (5-for-11) in the series. The Avon Park native also chipped in one double, three runs, one RBI and two walks. His five hits tied Kris Armstrong for the team high.

In game two, Rivera posted a three-hit night, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. With Florida holding a slim 7-6 lead over Vanderbilt in the fifth inning of game two, Rivera singled in Jordan Butler on the first pitch he saw to extend the Gator advantage to 8-6. Florida would not look back for the duration of the game, holding on for a signature 11-8 victory.

Rivera also had one hit and one run scored in the series opener, while adding a double in the series-clinching win on Sunday. He did not commit an error across seven defensive chances in the field, posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

With his performance this past weekend, Rivera now owns a .267/.338/.435 season slash line with four home runs, one triple, eight doubles, 22 runs and 19 RBI.

Having won nine of their last 11 games, the Gators look to continue their hot streak at home with a 6 p.m. game Tuesday against Stetson (23-17). The game will air on SEC Network+ and will be available on radio via WRUF 850-AM/98.1-FM in Gainesville and on any mobile device via the TuneIn app.

SEC East

CONF. OVERALL

Vanderbilt 14-7 32-9

Tennessee 14-7 34-11

Florida 13-8 30-13

South Carolina 11-10 26-15

Kentucky 10-11 26-15

Georgia 10-11 27-16

Missouri 5-16 12-29

West

Arkansas 15-6 34-8

Mississippi State 14-7 32-10

Ole Miss 13-8 31-12

Alabama 11-10 28-15

LSU 7-14 26-17

Texas A&M 5-16 24-22

Auburn 5-16 19-21