Hannah Adams hits 3-run home run to give UF 3-2 win at Missouri

Special to Gatorsports.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hannah Adams hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning Sunday to lift No. 3 Florida to a 3-2 win over No. 15 Missouri and take the SEC softball series.

The Gators, who won the series opener 5-2 on Friday before losing 10-2 to the Tigers on Saturday, improved to 37-8 overall, 16-5 in the SEC while capturing all seven series matchups this season. Missouri fell to 35-13, 13-8.

Missouri scored single runs in the first and third innings off Florida starter Elizabeth Hightower. Katie Chronister (7-2) picked up the win after relieving Hightower in the fourth and not allowing Missouri a hit the rest of the way.

After an out in the top of the seventh, Sarah Longley doubled and Baylee Goddard was hit by a pitch to set the stage for Adams, who also homered Saturday. The senior delivered with her eighth home run of the season to put the Gators up 3-2.

The Gators return home to close out the regular season with a three-game series against Texas A&M starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.