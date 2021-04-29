More than 70 Gator student-athletes earn degrees this spring

Special to Gatorsports.com

Graduation ceremonies are back live on campus this spring. The University of Florida Athletic Association celebrates the accomplishments of 73 Gator student-athletes who will walk across the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center commencement stage this weekend or next month. In addition, five receive graduate or undergrad certificates.

Spring commencement ceremonies begin Thursday, April 29 and run through Monday, May 3.

Eight were part of NCAA title teams during their careers:

2017 (outdoor), 2018 and 2109 (indoor) NCAA Track & Field – Connor Bandel, Clayton Brown and Jesse Millson.

2018 and 2019 NCAA Indoor Track & Field – Dawson Guillory, Cole Johnson, Edward Shelikoff and Jake Stanko.

2019 NCAA Indoor Track & Field – Raymond Ekevwo

One won an NCAA Individual title:

Raymond Ekevwo – 2019 NCAA Outdoor 4x100-meter relay

More Spring Gator Grad Notables:

20 earned All-America honors – Taylor Ault (swimming), Emma Ball (swimming), Connor Bandel (track & field), Chandler Bray (swimming), Clayton Brown (track & field), Raymond Ekevwo (track & field), Savanna Faulconer (swimming), Kelly Fertel (swimming), Brianna Harris (lacrosse) Abbie Harrelson (track & field), CJ Henderson (football), Natricia Hooper (track & field), Amelia Hundley (gymnastics), Shannon Kavanagh (lacrosse), Taylor Manson (track & field), Kala Penn (track & field), Grant Sanders (swimming), Nikki Stephens (track & field), Cara Trombetta (lacrosse) and Jacob Young (baseball).

Savanna Faulconer (swimming) and Kirby McMullen (baseball) receive $10,000 post-graduate scholarships as a H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete award nominee.

Chandler Bray (swimming), Cole Johnson (track) and Lauren Waidner (golf) receive $5,000 postgraduate scholarships as a nominees for SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award.

17 graduate with honors.

Cum Laude: Madison Alexander (soccer), Taylor Ault (swimming), Dylan Brisco (swimming), Quaylin Crum (football), Georgia Darwent (swimming), Savanna Faulconer (swimming), Abbie Harrelson (track & field), Brianna Harris (lacrosse), Amelia Hundley (gymnastics), Cole Johnson (track & field), Jesse Millson (track & field), Ashley Pietra (soccer), Jack Ruskell (football), Edward Shelikoff (track & field), Josh Tse (football), Lauren Waidner (golf) and Jacob Young (baseball).

10 receive master's or doctorate degrees this weekend – Kerry Blackshear (basketball), Katie Chronister (softball), Bair Diamond (football), Jacob Finn (football), Ryan Parrish (football), Parker Roberts (soccer), Summer Stephens (swimming), Cara Trombetta (lacrosse), Trey Van Der Weide (baseball) and Emma Whitner (swimming)

2021 University of Florida Student-Athlete Spring Graduates

Name Sport Degree

Brock Edge Baseball Food & Resource Economics

Cal Greenfield Baseball Public Relations

Jack Leftwich Baseball Sociology

Hunter McMullen Baseball Food & Resource Economics

Trey Van Der Weide Baseball Master- Sport Management

Sean Walsh Baseball Criminology

Jacob Young Baseball Marketing

Kerry Blackshear Men's Basketball Master- Sport Management

Anthony Duruji Men's Basketball Education Sciences

Lacedrick Brunson Football African-American Studies

Quaylin Crum Football Health Education & Behavior

Bair Diamond Football Doctor – Medicine

Marlon Dunlap Football African-American Studies

Jacob Finn Football Master-Finance

Kemore Gamble Football African-American Studies

CJ Henderson Football Education Sciences

James Houston Football Education Sciences

C.J. McWilliams Football Sport Management

TJ Moore Football Education Sciences

Tre Orr Football Sport Management

Ryan Parrish Football Doctor – Medicine

Austin Perry Football Education Sciences

Jack Ruskell Football Mechanical Engineering

Donovan Stiner Football Sport Management

Trey Thompson Football Biology

Josh Tse Football Biomedical Engineering

Rick Wells Football Education Sciences

Marco Wilson Football Education Sciences

Chandler Bray MSwimming Communication Sciences and Disorders

Dylan Brisco Men's Swimming Computer Science

Grant Sanders Men's Swimming African-American Studies

Connor Bandel Men's Track & Field Materials Science & Engineering

Clayton Brown Men's Track & Field Tourism, Events, & Recreation

Raymond Ekevwo Men's Track & Field African-American Studies

Dawson Guillory Men's Track & Field African-American Studies

Cole Johnson Men's Track & Field Chemistry-biochemistry

Jesse Millson Men's Track & Field Telecommunication

Edward Shelikoff Men's Track & Field Mechanical Engineering

Jake Stanko Men's Track & Field Construction Management

Emer Nichols Women's Basketball Telecommunication

Elin Esborn Women's Golf Psychology

Marta Perez Women's Golf Telecommunication

Lauren Waidner Women's Golf Psychology

Vanasia Bradley Gymnastics Sport Management

Amelia Hundley Gymnastics Family, Youth & Community Sciences and Education Sciences

Kassidy Bresnahan Lacrosse Education Sciences

Kaitlyn Dabkowski Lacrosse Advertising

Brianna Harris Lacrosse Mathematics

Grace Haus Lacrosse Sport Management

Shannon Kavanagh Lacrosse Health Education & Behavior

Cara Trombetta Lacrosse Master-Health Education and Behavior

Annie Wright Lacrosse Education Sciences

Madi Alexander Soccer Dietetics

Ashley Pietra Soccer Biology

Parker Roberts Soccer Master- Management

Katie Chronister Softball Master - Sport Management

Jaimie Hoover Softball African-American Studies

Natalie Lugo Softball Sport Management

Taylor Ault Women's Swimming Biology

Emma Ball Women's Swimming Environmental Sciences

Georgia Darwent Women's Swimming Psychology and Education

Savanna Faulconer Women's Swimming Microbiology and Cell Sciences

Kelly Fertel Women's Swimming Telecommunication

Summer Stephens Women's Swimming Master - Physician Assistant Studies

Emma Whitner Women's Diving Master - Finance

Victoria Emma Women's Tennis Sport Management

Kristine Akervold Women's Track & Field Marketing

Abbie Harrelson Women's Track & Field Elementary Education

Natricia Hooper Women's Track & Field Sport Management

Taylor Manson Women's Track & Field Health Education & Behavior

Kala Penn Women's Track & Field Sport Management

Nikki Stephens Women's Track & Field Political Science

Paige Hammons Volleyball Education Sciences

Certificates

Nick Blasucci Baseball Graduate Certificate- Sport Management

Kirby McMullen Baseball Undergraduate Certificate- Sport Management

Suzi Espinoza Soccer Undergraduate Certificate- Sport Management

Nadia Williams Women's Track & Field Undergraduate Certificate- Sport Management

Holly Carlton Volleyball Undergraduate Certificate- Spanish for the Professions