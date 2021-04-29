More than 70 Gator student-athletes earn degrees this spring
Graduation ceremonies are back live on campus this spring. The University of Florida Athletic Association celebrates the accomplishments of 73 Gator student-athletes who will walk across the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center commencement stage this weekend or next month. In addition, five receive graduate or undergrad certificates.
Spring commencement ceremonies begin Thursday, April 29 and run through Monday, May 3.
Eight were part of NCAA title teams during their careers:
2017 (outdoor), 2018 and 2109 (indoor) NCAA Track & Field – Connor Bandel, Clayton Brown and Jesse Millson.
2018 and 2019 NCAA Indoor Track & Field – Dawson Guillory, Cole Johnson, Edward Shelikoff and Jake Stanko.
2019 NCAA Indoor Track & Field – Raymond Ekevwo
One won an NCAA Individual title:
Raymond Ekevwo – 2019 NCAA Outdoor 4x100-meter relay
More Spring Gator Grad Notables:
20 earned All-America honors – Taylor Ault (swimming), Emma Ball (swimming), Connor Bandel (track & field), Chandler Bray (swimming), Clayton Brown (track & field), Raymond Ekevwo (track & field), Savanna Faulconer (swimming), Kelly Fertel (swimming), Brianna Harris (lacrosse) Abbie Harrelson (track & field), CJ Henderson (football), Natricia Hooper (track & field), Amelia Hundley (gymnastics), Shannon Kavanagh (lacrosse), Taylor Manson (track & field), Kala Penn (track & field), Grant Sanders (swimming), Nikki Stephens (track & field), Cara Trombetta (lacrosse) and Jacob Young (baseball).
Savanna Faulconer (swimming) and Kirby McMullen (baseball) receive $10,000 post-graduate scholarships as a H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete award nominee.
Chandler Bray (swimming), Cole Johnson (track) and Lauren Waidner (golf) receive $5,000 postgraduate scholarships as a nominees for SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award.
17 graduate with honors.
Cum Laude: Madison Alexander (soccer), Taylor Ault (swimming), Dylan Brisco (swimming), Quaylin Crum (football), Georgia Darwent (swimming), Savanna Faulconer (swimming), Abbie Harrelson (track & field), Brianna Harris (lacrosse), Amelia Hundley (gymnastics), Cole Johnson (track & field), Jesse Millson (track & field), Ashley Pietra (soccer), Jack Ruskell (football), Edward Shelikoff (track & field), Josh Tse (football), Lauren Waidner (golf) and Jacob Young (baseball).
10 receive master's or doctorate degrees this weekend – Kerry Blackshear (basketball), Katie Chronister (softball), Bair Diamond (football), Jacob Finn (football), Ryan Parrish (football), Parker Roberts (soccer), Summer Stephens (swimming), Cara Trombetta (lacrosse), Trey Van Der Weide (baseball) and Emma Whitner (swimming)
2021 University of Florida Student-Athlete Spring Graduates
Name Sport Degree
Brock Edge Baseball Food & Resource Economics
Cal Greenfield Baseball Public Relations
Jack Leftwich Baseball Sociology
Hunter McMullen Baseball Food & Resource Economics
Trey Van Der Weide Baseball Master- Sport Management
Sean Walsh Baseball Criminology
Jacob Young Baseball Marketing
Kerry Blackshear Men's Basketball Master- Sport Management
Anthony Duruji Men's Basketball Education Sciences
Lacedrick Brunson Football African-American Studies
Quaylin Crum Football Health Education & Behavior
Bair Diamond Football Doctor – Medicine
Marlon Dunlap Football African-American Studies
Jacob Finn Football Master-Finance
Kemore Gamble Football African-American Studies
CJ Henderson Football Education Sciences
James Houston Football Education Sciences
C.J. McWilliams Football Sport Management
TJ Moore Football Education Sciences
Tre Orr Football Sport Management
Ryan Parrish Football Doctor – Medicine
Austin Perry Football Education Sciences
Jack Ruskell Football Mechanical Engineering
Donovan Stiner Football Sport Management
Trey Thompson Football Biology
Josh Tse Football Biomedical Engineering
Rick Wells Football Education Sciences
Marco Wilson Football Education Sciences
Chandler Bray MSwimming Communication Sciences and Disorders
Dylan Brisco Men's Swimming Computer Science
Grant Sanders Men's Swimming African-American Studies
Connor Bandel Men's Track & Field Materials Science & Engineering
Clayton Brown Men's Track & Field Tourism, Events, & Recreation
Raymond Ekevwo Men's Track & Field African-American Studies
Dawson Guillory Men's Track & Field African-American Studies
Cole Johnson Men's Track & Field Chemistry-biochemistry
Jesse Millson Men's Track & Field Telecommunication
Edward Shelikoff Men's Track & Field Mechanical Engineering
Jake Stanko Men's Track & Field Construction Management
Emer Nichols Women's Basketball Telecommunication
Elin Esborn Women's Golf Psychology
Marta Perez Women's Golf Telecommunication
Lauren Waidner Women's Golf Psychology
Vanasia Bradley Gymnastics Sport Management
Amelia Hundley Gymnastics Family, Youth & Community Sciences and Education Sciences
Kassidy Bresnahan Lacrosse Education Sciences
Kaitlyn Dabkowski Lacrosse Advertising
Brianna Harris Lacrosse Mathematics
Grace Haus Lacrosse Sport Management
Shannon Kavanagh Lacrosse Health Education & Behavior
Cara Trombetta Lacrosse Master-Health Education and Behavior
Annie Wright Lacrosse Education Sciences
Madi Alexander Soccer Dietetics
Ashley Pietra Soccer Biology
Parker Roberts Soccer Master- Management
Katie Chronister Softball Master - Sport Management
Jaimie Hoover Softball African-American Studies
Natalie Lugo Softball Sport Management
Taylor Ault Women's Swimming Biology
Emma Ball Women's Swimming Environmental Sciences
Georgia Darwent Women's Swimming Psychology and Education
Savanna Faulconer Women's Swimming Microbiology and Cell Sciences
Kelly Fertel Women's Swimming Telecommunication
Summer Stephens Women's Swimming Master - Physician Assistant Studies
Emma Whitner Women's Diving Master - Finance
Victoria Emma Women's Tennis Sport Management
Kristine Akervold Women's Track & Field Marketing
Abbie Harrelson Women's Track & Field Elementary Education
Natricia Hooper Women's Track & Field Sport Management
Taylor Manson Women's Track & Field Health Education & Behavior
Kala Penn Women's Track & Field Sport Management
Nikki Stephens Women's Track & Field Political Science
Paige Hammons Volleyball Education Sciences
Certificates
Nick Blasucci Baseball Graduate Certificate- Sport Management
Kirby McMullen Baseball Undergraduate Certificate- Sport Management
Suzi Espinoza Soccer Undergraduate Certificate- Sport Management
Nadia Williams Women's Track & Field Undergraduate Certificate- Sport Management
Holly Carlton Volleyball Undergraduate Certificate- Spanish for the Professions