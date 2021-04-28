UF roundup: Lacrosse team closes regular season with win

Special to Gatorsports.com

The eighth-ranked Florida lacrosse team defeated the Liberty Flames 17-2 on Wednesday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium to close out the regular season.

The Gators improve to 14-2 on the year, while the Flames drop to 9-8. This is the eighth time in program history that Florida has won at least 14 regular-season games and the Gators have now won 11 consecutive games.

"Really thrilled with the entire team today," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "I thought that the second group came in off the bench and seamlessly executed what we asked them to do. This was a total team effort today."

Shannon Kavanagh led the way for Florida, recording four goals. Brianna Harris pitched in three goals of her own in the game, while Kassidy Bresnahan, Grace Haus and Danielle Pavinelli each registered two.

Charlotte Harmon, Liz Harrison, Emily Heller and Janine Suris each found the back of the cage once for Florida.

Harris dished out a team-high three assists in the game, followed by two from Kavanagh - bringing them each to six points. Haus, Maggi Hall, Paisley Eagan and Jill Quigley each recorded one helper in the victory.

Florida won 10-of-19 draw controls on the afternoon, with Heller notching a team-best three. Kavanagh and Eagan each recorded two in the game.

UF's defense was strong, allowing only two goals in the game - the last time Florida allowed only two goals was April 8, 2017 when the team defeated Cincinnati 19-2. The Gators held Liberty to a .125 shooting percentage and recorded 16 caused turnovers as a squad.

Cara Trombetta and Maeson Tydings led the way with three caused turnovers apiece in the game - a career-best mark for Tydings. Kavanagh and Kaitlyn Dabkowski each registered two of their own, while six Gators recorded one caused turnover in the game.

Trombetta and Sarah Reznick each tallied a team-best four groundballs in the game, followed by three from Heller.

Reznick had a solid day in goal, recording six saves while only allowing two goals for a .750 save percentage - tying her career-best mark. Julia Hammerschlag saw just under nine minutes in the cage, coming up with one save and allowing no goals for a 1.000 save percentage.

The Gators are back in action May 6 for the AAC Tournament semifinal against 4-seed Cincinnati. The game is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Women's golf

Florida will travel to California to compete in the Stanford Regional Championship, the NCAA announced today.

The first round is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 10 and continue through May 12.

Today's selection included 72 teams and 24 individuals headed to four different location sites — Columbus, Louisville, Baton Rouge and Stanford.

The Gators will be the No. 7-seed at the Stanford Golf Course and are coming off an SEC Tournament run where they narrowly missed the weekend cut after their late-round heroics fell just one birdie short.