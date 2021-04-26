Gators move up spot in baseball ranking to set up Top-14 meeting with Commodores

Special to Gatorsports.com

After a 3-1 week, Florida moved up a spot to No. 14 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings released Monday.

After losing the first game of a Sunday doubleheader at Auburn, 10-8, the Gators (28-12, 11-7 SEC) won the nightcap, 6-4, to capture the series, their first road series win of the season.

The Gators welcome SEC East-leading Vanderbilt (31-7, 13-5), which remained ranked No. 2 after a 3-1 week, to begin a key home series at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPNU). Saturday's game is set for a 6:30 p.m. start (SEC Network+) and Sunday at 3 p.m. (ESPN2). For game tickets, click here or call (352) 375-4683.

Florida enters the week having won eight of its last nine games and recorded double-digit hits in seven of the past eight games.

"I thought we swung the bat really well all weekend," UF coach Kevin O'Sullivan said.

SEC East Standings

Conference Overall

Vanderbilt 13-5 31-7

Tennessee 12-6 32-9

Florida 11-7 28-12

South Carolina 11-7 25-12

Georgia 9-9 26-13

Kentucky 9-9 24-13

Missouri 5-13 12-25