Special to Gatorsports.com

The softball contest between the third-ranked Gators and Florida A&M scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Florida A&M program. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Gators will now focus on their upcoming Southeastern Conference series at No. 18 Missouri this Friday through Sunday. Saturday’s game is scheduled to air on the SEC Network at 5 p.m. (ET).