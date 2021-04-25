Gators finish lacrosse conference play undefeated at 10-0

Special to Gatorsports.com

NORFOLK, Va. — The ninth-ranked Florida lacrosse team routed Old Dominion 17-4 to round out its regular-season conference schedule Sunday.

The Gators move to 13-2 on the year and 10-0 in conference play, while Old Dominion falls to 3-14 overall and 1-9 in the AAC.

"Once again, this was a total team win today," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "Our defense was spectacular and our offense moved the ball well to find our best scoring opportunities."

Florida has closed out conference play with an undefeated record (10-0), the eighth time in program history that feat has been achieved. The Gators have also now won 40-consecutive regular season conference games dating back to the beginning of the 2016 season.

The Gators were led on the offensive front by Grace Haus, who posted six goals — tying her career-best mark. Shannon Kavanagh followed right behind Haus with five goals of her own on eight shots for a .625 shooting percentage.

Kassidy Bresnahan, Maggi Hall, Jackie Norsworthy, Danielle Pavinelli, Shelton Sawers and Janine Suris each found the back of the cage once for Florida.

Hall dished out two assists to lead the way, tying a career-best mark. Bresnahan, Haus, Brianna Harris and Kaala Puglisi each registered one assist.

The Gators won 13-of-22 draw controls, with Emily Heller coming up with six to set a new career-high. Kavanagh added four in the game, while Paisley Eagan registered two of her own.

Florida's defensive effort was on point, holding the Monarchs scoreless for the middle 39:10 of the game. UF's defense, which ranks in the Top-5 in the nation, held Old Dominion to just four goals on the morning and caused 10 turnovers.

Becky Browndorf, Kaitlyn Dabkowski and Emma Wightman led the way with two caused turnovers apiece, while four Gators each recorded one.

Wightman notched a team-best three groundballs, followed by two from Browndorf, Dabkowski and Bresnahan.

Sarah Reznick was stellar in the cage, notching seven saves with a .700 save percentage in her 13th win this season.

Florida closes out regular-season play against Liberty starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.