Auburn ends Florida's winning streak in first game of doubleheader

Special to Gatorsports.com

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn scored six runs in the fifth inning Sunday then held off a Florida rally to take a 10-8 win in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

No. 15 Florida (27-12, 10-7 SEC) had a 6-2 lead entering the home half of the fourth before Auburn (17-19, 3-14) started its comeback to end the Gators' seven-game winning streak in the seven-inning game. The teams were playing two seven-inning games Sunday because of Saturday's weather postponement.

Tyler Miller gave Auburn a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run home run.

The Gators, who won Friday's game 4-2, started the rally with four runs in the third inning. Josh Rivera started it with a solo home run. Nathan Hickey later added a run-scoring single, Jud Fabian an RBI double and Kris Armstrong a sacrifice fly.

UF made it 6-2 in the fourth. Rivera doubled and later scored on Hickey's ground out. Kirby McMullen added a run-scoring double.

A couple of hits and a UF error allowed Auburn to score twice in the fourth to close the margin to 6-4.

The Tigers took command in the fifth inning by scoring six runs on seven hits for a 10-6 lead. Steven Williams hit a home run off Tommy Mace to bring the Tigers within 6-5 and call in Jack Leftwich from the bullpen. Cam Hill hit a two-run home run off Leftwich to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead. Ryan Bliss later hit a two-run single to make it 9-6. A Rankin Woley RBI single capped the scoring.

Florida cut into the deficit with two outs in the seventh. Fabian walked, advanced to second and scored on a single by Sterlin Thompson, who later scored on Armstrong's double to bring UF within 10-8. Colby Halter struck out to end the game for the Gators.

The rubber game of the series will be played later today.