No. 3 Gators even series with Gamecocks on Senior Day

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 3 Florida bounced back to defeat South Carolina, 6-0, Saturday on Senior Day at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Jordan Matthews, Kendyl Lindaman, Katie Chronister and Jaimie Hoover were recognized prior to today’s game.

The Gators (34-7, 13-4 SEC) blasted three home runs en route to the win over the Gamecocks (24-19, 3-14). Hannah Adams (2-for-4), Charla Echols (1-for3) and Hoover (1-for-3) each homered, the first time this season UF has hit three home runs in a game.

Pitcher Natalie Lugo (12-1) turned in her first complete-game performance of the season to help even the series. The West Covina, Calif. native only allowed four hits and one walk, while she struck out five in the winning effort.

The first homer came in the first inning from Adams, who was announced USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist earlier this week, blasted the 1-1 offering from South Carolina starter Leah Powell (8-3) well over the right center field wall.

The Gators extended their lead out to 4-0 in the following frame. Hoover, the fifth-year senior, pushed it out to 3-0 with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Hoover scored Julia Cottrill, who reached with a leadoff single off the glove of first baseman Kassidy Krupit, with her third homer of the season.

UF pushed the lead out to 4-0 when Sarah Longley scored from third on a throwing error made by second baseman Mackenzie Boesel in an attempt to retire Adams at first base.

Echols capped the scoring with her 11th home run of the season in the fifth. The two-run blast to center field off of reliever Bailey Betenbaugh scored Cheyenne Lindsey, who reached with a one-out single.

Florida and South Carolina go for the series win Sunday at 1 p.m. The game set to be streamed via the SEC Network +.