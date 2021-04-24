Florida at Auburn postponed due to weather

Special to Gatorsports.com

AUBURN, Ala. — Weather forced the postponement of Saturday's baseball game at Auburn, and the Gators will play a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday.

No. 15 Florida (27-11, 10-6 SEC) and Auburn (16-19, 2-14) will play two seven-inning games beginning at 1 p.m. ET, with both games set to stream on SEC Network + and available on radio on WRUF 850-AM/98.1-FM and on any mobile device via the TuneIn app (search for the "Florida Baseball" station).

The Gators, winners of seven consecutive games, won the series opener Friday, 4-2.

Florida is expected to pitch junior right-hander Tommy Mace (4-0, 3.78 ERA) and freshman lefty Hunter Barco (5-2, 4.70). Auburn is expected to start junior righty Richard Fitts (0-3, 7.04) in the first game.

Note: Auburn leads the all-time series that dates back more than 100 years 133-118-2 and is 64-37 against the Gators at Plainsman Park. ... Florida is 18-10 overall vs. Auburn under Kevin O'Sullivan.