Top Recruits Ready for Campus Visits and Florida writer Chris Harry joins the show

Zach Abolverdi and Graham Hall, sports beat writers for The Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com, talk about all things Florida Gators. The guys talk about Florida football recruiting and the opening of on campus visits. QB Nick Evers climbing up the Elite charts. And guest Chris Harry, the senior writer at FloridaGators.com, joins the guys to recap the end of the Florida Basketball season and talk about the future of team filled with transfers. And much more Florida Gators talk on the GatorSports Podcast.

More:Nick Evers becomes third consecutive Florida QB commit invited to Elite 11 Finals

More:Keyontae Johnson will not enter NBA draft, 'steadily making progress' on return to court

Another One:Florida football schedule 2021: Here’s every matchup for Gators

If you enjoy quality journalism and sports coverage from GatorSports and The Gainesville Sun, please Subscribe at Gainesville.com or Gatorsports.com. Your subscription helps support the journalists that work on this program. Thank you for your support.

Breakdown:

0:30 Whats going to be on the Show today

1:20 Florida Football recruits perform this last weekend

1:30 QB recruit Nick Evers in the Elite 11

4:15 John Herron, check out the feature on Florida Football coach John Herron, the assistant director of player personnel.

6:00 Coaches on this staff will go hard in recruiting

7:00 Recruiting in Miami is important to this staff

7:30 Florida Basketball has two staffers take head coaching jobs, What now.

9:30 Keyontae Johnson makes a statement that he will continue with recovering with hope to play college basketball.

10:50 Interview with Chris Harry, the Senior Writer at FloridaGators.com

27:00 Florida Gymnastics and Florida Volleyball in the NCAA Championships

29:30 Florida Baseball and Florida Softball on winning ways

30:05 Tim Walton gets win number 950, That’s a whole lot of victories sir. Congrats

Did you miss an episode of the show? Visit the show page and the link below.

GatorSports clips - Omny.fm