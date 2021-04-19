Top seed Wisconsin outlasts eight seed Florida at NCAA volleyball

Special to Gatorsports.com

Top-seeded Wisconsin was stretched to the max by eighth-seeded Florida in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Quarterfinals on Monday in the CHI Health Center at Omaha, Neb., before prevailing 3-2.

Wisconsin (16-0) won 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12 in its first five-set match of the year. The Badgers face fourth-seeded Texas (26-1), a 3-1 winner over five seed Nebraska (16-3) in Monday's other quarterfinal, in Thursday's 9:30 p.m. national semifinals (ESPN). The national championship match is Saturday.

UF (21-4) was seeking its ninth all-time NCAA semifinals appearance, looking to make it back for the first time since 2017.

Wisconsin had an 18-12 lead in the first set before the Gators switched it into another gear to force OT and actually had two set points before falling 30-28.

Florida evened the match with the second-set win by holding Wisconsin to its fewest point total of the season. T'ara Ceaser turned it up for UF by collecting eight kills in the set. The Gators were in the lead from the start.

After a back-and-forth third set, the Badgers took charge after a 17-all tie.

The Gators went up 17-14 in the fourth set and didn't give up that lead the rest of the way behind the play of Thayer Hall.

Florida led 9-6 in the fifth when Molly Haggerty hammered down a kill to shift the momentum and spark a 4-0 run for the Badgers. After the set was tied at 10-10, Wisconsin settled it with a 5-2 spurt.

Hall led the Gators with 23 kills and 24 points, Lauren Forte was the hitting leader at .588, Elli McKissock had 23 digs, Marlie Monserez with 46 assists and Forte and Holly Carlton with seven blocks each. Ceaser posted 17 kills.