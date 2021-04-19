No. 15 Florida to play at Jacksonville on Tuesday

Special to Gatorsports.com

And on Sunday, the Florida baseball team rested.

The No. 15 Gators (25-11), who moved up three spots in Monday's D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, took three games from Missouri on Saturday at Florida Ballpark. Game 1 had a delayed start because of weather Friday night and the teams agreed to a doubleheader Saturday because of the threat of inclement weather Sunday.

"I don't know if that's ever happened since we've been here, actually, less than 24 hours," UF coach Kevin O'Sullivan said Saturday. "I think everybody's kind of tired. I'm sure Missouri is, as well, but we did just enough to win all three games.

"We've got some things we obviously need to improve on, but at this point in the season when you're finding ways to win even when you don't play the cleanest of games is important for your team's character and mental development."

Florida visits Jacksonville (7-22) for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday at John Sessions Stadium. The Gators won a weekend series in Gainesville against the Dolphins on March 12-14, losing the first game 10-9 before winning 9-0, 5-2.

The Gators (9-6 SEC), winners of five consecutive games, visit Auburn (14-18, 2-13 SEC) over the weekend.