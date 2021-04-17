No. 5 Florida wins softball series over No. 3 Alabama

Special to Gatorsports.com

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Florida defeated No. 3 Alabama to win the SEC softball series Saturday, 9-2.

The Gators improved to 32-5 overall and 12-2 in the SEC, while the Crimson Tide dropped to 32-7, 11-6.

As in Friday's 2-0 win, Florida scored first, this time in the third inning when Hannah Adams walked and scored on Cheyenne Lindsey's double. Lindsey scored on Charla Echols' bloop double to make it 2-0 Gators.

Alabama tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with two runs on a RBI single and a run scored as Florida was throwing out a runner at second base.

A wild fifth inning allowed UF to take a 3-2 lead. Echols walked and a wild pitch advanced her to second. Alabama brought in relief pitcher Sarah Cornell, whose wild pitch put Echols on third. Kendyl Lindaman walked and was replaced by a pinch-runner. Echols then scored on a wild pitch on an intentional walk attempt to Julia Cottrill. Bama got out of further damage by turning a double play.

The Gators settled the issue in the sixth with five runs for a 8-2 lead thanks to two Crimson Tide errors and Lindaman's grand slam home run. Avery Goelz led off with a single and Sarah Longley moved her into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Adams reached on a two-out error to put runners on the corners. Goelz scored when Lindsey's fly ball was dropped. Echols was then walked to set the stage for Lindaman's sixth homer of the season.

Florida added a run in the seventh.

Senior Natalie Lugo (9-1) was the winning pitcher. Katie Chronister relieved in the fifth and tossed three hitless innings.

Senior Krystal Goodman (4-1) took the loss.

The teams face off for the third game of the series Sunday at 2 p.m. (ET) on the SEC Network.