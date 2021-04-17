How to watch Florida Gators gymnasts compete for NCAA championship on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators gymnastics team will compete for its fourth national title at Saturday's NCAA Division I Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The No. 1-seeded Gators scored a 197.4375 in Friday's semifinal to advance to the final four. They finished behind Michigan (197.8625) on Friday as both advanced. Oklahoma and Utah round out the championship field.

The Gators are led by junior Trinity Thomas, who is battling an ankle injury. She placed fifth in the all-around after the first day with a 39.5625. Senior Megan Skaggs was seventh in the all-around with a 39.55 score.

How to watch Gators in NCAA gymnastics championship

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17

TV: ABC

Online: Watch ESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV ($10 off the first month), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Will there be fans?

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, is open to 25% capacity, or about 3,500 fans.