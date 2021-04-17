Florida takes series opener for 13th consecutive win over Mizzou

After a two-four, 50-minute rain delay, Missouri baseball’s drought against the Gators continued Friday.

With reliever Christian Scott pitching 5.2 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit, No. 18 Florida (23-11, 7-6 SEC) won its 13 consecutive game over the Tigers, 8-5, behind Jud Fabian’s solo shot and a six-run third inning.

Mizzou scored four in the fourth to respond, but Scott retired his first 12 batters in a row and UF added an eighth-inning insurance run with a double by Nathan Hickey, who had four of the team’s 13 hits.

Fabian gave the Gators a 1-0 in the second with his 12th home run, which ranks second in the SEC. Missouri (11-21, 4-9) tied it up when Ty Wilmsmeyer scored on Kirby McMullen’s error at third base, but McMullen redeemed himself with a three-run homer in the bottom of the third.

UF tacked on three more runs that inning with Jordan Butler’s right-field single, Kendrick Calilao triple to right center and Colby Halter’s sacrifice fly to bring home Calilao.

Pitcher Franco Aleman started his second series opener this season. He gave up three earned runs — all in the fourth — and was pulled two batters later, allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 77 pitches. Aleman’s throwing error advanced Missouri’s Mike Coletta to third and prompted his removal.

Scott took the mound against leadoff hitter Mark Vierling, who cut the deficit to 7-5 with his sac fly to plate Coletta. Scott then tossed three straight 1-2-3 innings and notched his second win of the year, finishing with three strikeouts in 83 pitches.

Florida has won 10 straight at home against Mizzou and swept the last four series, including the previous three in Gainesville (2014, 2016 and 2018). The Gators will go for the series win Saturday at 1 p.m. and their first four-game winning streak in more than a month (March 10).