Weather, Vanderbilt can't stop Florida's lacrosse team

Special to Gatorsports.com

Two weather delays did not bother the ninth-ranked Florida lacrosse team in the 17-7 win Friday over Vanderbilt at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

The Gators remain undefeated in conference play, moving to 7-0 in the AAC and 10-2 overall, while Vanderbilt drops to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in conference.

"That is exactly what we wanted coming out of the locker room," UF coach Amanda O'Leary said. "Draw controls were a key part of our victory today and Shannon [Kavanagh], Brianna [Harris] and Paisley [Eagan] did a phenomenal job coming up with the draws, giving us possession of the ball, which is all we could ask for."

Florida was led by Brianna Harris with five goals – tying her career-best mark. Shannon Kavanagh added a hat trick of her own with three goals, while Grace Haus, Paisley Eagan and Danielle Pavinelli each notched two goals apiece.

Maggi Hall, Ashley Gonzalez and Shelton Sawers each found the back of the cage once for Florida.

Kassidy Bresnahan and Haus both dished out two assists. Hall, Harris and Kavanagh each added an assist of their own.

Florida dominated the draw circle, coming up with 18-of-26 draws. Kavanagh posted a season-high 11 draw controls, followed by six from Eagan.

The Gators held Vanderbilt to just 7-of-17 shooting and the trio of Cara Trombetta, Kaitlyn Dabkowski and Emma Wightman kept three of the top scorers for the Commodores to just 2-of-8 shooting.

Florida recorded 10 caused turnovers as a team, led by two apiece from Becky Browndorf and Wightman.

Haus and Sarah Reznick each registered a team-high three groundballs, while Wightman and Eagan each posted two.

Reznick was once again lights out in the cage, coming up with six saves and allowing only four goals for a .600 save percentage.

The Gators close out the series with Vanderbilt on Sunday at 11 a.m. The game will serve as Florida's Senior Day for the eight graduating seniors. Should Florida win on Sunday, the team would clinch at least a share of the regular season AAC Championship.